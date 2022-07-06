1922: 'Northern Star' is launched on the Mississippi River
1997 — 25 years ago
- The No. 2 pick in baseball’s amateur draft last month, J.D. Drew, has agreed to terms with the St. Paul Saints of the independent Northern League.
- The Sojourner landed on Mars following a seven-month journey of 309 million miles. (The last contact with Sojourner was on Oct. 5, 1997.)
1972 — 50 years ago
- The mercury dipped to the 45-degree mark overnight to set a record low temperature for the Rochester area.
- The Minnesota Twins fired Bill Rigney as manager and named Coach Frank Quilici his replacement. Quilici retired as a player in 1970. (Harmon Killebrew crushed a two-run homer in the 7th inning to lead the Twins to a 5-2 victory over the Yankees to give Quilici his first victory as a manager. Quilici’s record as Twins manager would be 280-287).
1947 — 75 years ago
- On the last leg of a concert tour through 15 states, the International Lutheran Hour chorus will appear this afternoon at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester. The home of the chorus is the Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Mo.
- The new federal law making 17-year-olds eligible for enlistment in the national guard will help Minnesota reach its full strength.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Ester Larson, 18, possessed the lucky number — 3460 — to win a Ford sedan, given away by the American Legion at the fairgrounds. Larson is a 1922 graduate of Rochester high school and is employed at the C.F. Massey store. Over 6,000 tickets were sold for the drawing.
- The “Northern Star,” Dr. W. J. Mayo’s boat, was christened as it slid down the ways and was launched at the Dingle Boat company’s docks on the Mississippi River. Dr. and Mrs. Mayo were present, as well as Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler, Mary Kahler, Mary Lawler, Charles Mayo Jr., and Edith Mayo.
