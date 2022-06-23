1922: Nurses are ministers of mercy and conservators of children
1997 — 25 years ago
- Les Fields and the Turkey River All-Stars of Rochester will perform at the first Lawrence Welk Dixieland Jazz Festival in Branson, Mo.
- Former star Rochester Mayo basketball player Ben Rau has decided to attend Hamline University in St. Paul. Rau was selected as one of Hamline’s “Leadership Scholars” among the incoming class.
1972 – 50 years ago
The 33-minute film “Ralph Samuelson: The Father of Waterskiing” premiered Tuesday in the Lincoln High School Auditorium.
- Ground will be broken on the first phase of a two-phase project involving a hotel and supper club to be built on a 1,000-acre tract southeast of Lake City.
- Rochester’s National Guard unit received the state’s highest award, the Eisenhower Trophy, at special ceremonies at Camp Ripley.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Rochester summer pop concert season will open at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Harold Cooke will again conduct the 18-piece orchestra.
- Today, the president of NBC stated that a new radio communication system has been developed that can send 1,000,000 words a minute. The new system, called ultrafax, could transmit 20 50,000-word novels in 60 seconds.
1922 — 100 years ago
- For the young modern woman becoming a nurse will lead to a better life. A nurse is a minister of mercy, an educator, a conservator of children, and a creator of higher conceptions of living.
- A baby conference will be held in Rochester. The gathering will be under the guidance of the Red Cross.
- Banjo parties are now in fashion among the young set in the city. The banjo is quite the “cat’s eyebrow” at present.
