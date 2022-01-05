SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The University of Minnesota will accept registrations for its two-day Dairy Cow College at the Ramada Inn in Rochester Jan.30-31.
  • A new motel, The Microtel Inn with 82 units, on U.S. 52 North frontage road, is under construction, and plans are to open in the spring.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Edmund Muskie, asking for “a new beginning” in American life, declared his candidacy for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination.
  • Coach Jerry Fogarty’s Rochester Lourdes Eagles took care of the John Nett coached Winona Cotter’s basketball team 64-48.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Scientists have proved that women are much better able to withstand cold weather than men. The reason is that women have an extra layer of fat, giving them greater energy to resist 60 and 70 degrees below zero in places like Antarctica.
  • Americans ate more meals at home during 1946, thus reversing a wartime trend toward eating out. An average American spends $300 a year on food and drink eating out. (Currently, an average American household spends $3,000 a year eating out).

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Rochester physicians Dr. Granger and Dr. Hennessey traveled to Byron for a house call helping with a serious case. A blizzard struck the area and delayed their ability to get home. They were pulled out of a snowdrift a little north of Byron and made it to Salem Corners before getting stuck again. Eventually, they arrived home to Rochester, very cold and wet.
  • A local man was accused of running a disorderly dance hall in Douglas and charged with lewd dancing, drunkenness, and boisterous and obscene language.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07337.jpg
Community
Ava Gustafson: Resolutions are an opportunity for self-improvement
I have found that the rewards are greater than the struggle to gain them.
January 04, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Ava Gustafson