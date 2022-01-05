1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- The University of Minnesota will accept registrations for its two-day Dairy Cow College at the Ramada Inn in Rochester Jan.30-31.
- A new motel, The Microtel Inn with 82 units, on U.S. 52 North frontage road, is under construction, and plans are to open in the spring.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Edmund Muskie, asking for “a new beginning” in American life, declared his candidacy for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination.
- Coach Jerry Fogarty’s Rochester Lourdes Eagles took care of the John Nett coached Winona Cotter’s basketball team 64-48.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Scientists have proved that women are much better able to withstand cold weather than men. The reason is that women have an extra layer of fat, giving them greater energy to resist 60 and 70 degrees below zero in places like Antarctica.
- Americans ate more meals at home during 1946, thus reversing a wartime trend toward eating out. An average American spends $300 a year on food and drink eating out. (Currently, an average American household spends $3,000 a year eating out).
1922 — 100 years ago
- Rochester physicians Dr. Granger and Dr. Hennessey traveled to Byron for a house call helping with a serious case. A blizzard struck the area and delayed their ability to get home. They were pulled out of a snowdrift a little north of Byron and made it to Salem Corners before getting stuck again. Eventually, they arrived home to Rochester, very cold and wet.
- A local man was accused of running a disorderly dance hall in Douglas and charged with lewd dancing, drunkenness, and boisterous and obscene language.
