1922: Pick up a newspaper along with a cigar
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Tara Lipinski won the women’s title at Switzerland's World Figure Skating Championships. At 14 years old, she becomes the youngest women’s championship in history.
- Ending four decades of reluctance and indecision, Congress approved a proposed constitutional amendment designed to provide equal rights for women.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Marleen Young, formerly of Winona, is the first woman to enlist in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Young currently lives in Duluth with her husband and three children.
- Army Spec. 4 Robert S. Holt, from Wabasha, received the Bronze Star for meritorious service against hostile forces in Vietnam.
- Green Bay Packer quarterback Bart Starr escaped injury when a Piper-Twin Comanche airplane crashed and broke apart in a landing at Scottsboro, Alabama. Starr and two others walked away from the crash with no injuries.
1947 – 75 years ago
- President Truman has ordered a continuing, all-out drive to purge the U.S. government of subversives – communist, fascist, or any other kind – and keep them off federal payrolls.
- Marjorie Janke, a senior at Frazee high school, will set a record of twelve years of perfect attendance when she graduates in June.
- Mothers of many military men agree that their boys' training at Fort Knox, Kentucky is wonderful, particularly that they are taught not to swear or gamble.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester Daily Post and Record newspaper sells for a nickel at Kelly’s Cigar Store, Emerson’s Cigar Store, Graen Cigar Store, Eagle Drug, Grand Café, and Zumbro Hotel.
- Rochester Lodge No. 1091 held a big initiation banquet, taking 77 candidates into the realm of Elkdom. The membership is now approaching 500.
Absurdity is an academically defined philosophy in which meaningless in life is embraced, while at the same time, one who follows this philosophy rebels against any value of life in order to make the most happiness for oneself no matter how absurd the means become. If life is meaningless, why not simply live to make oneself happy? Moral obligation must not exist if life is meaningless.
“Follow your dreams.” That may be one of the most common sayings on earth. But the meaning behind it has recently fallen out of favor with psychologists: if you sacrifice things to follow your dreams, you risk catastrophe if those dreams are never realized.
Exclusive
When it opened, 1,600 people turned up for tours. They arrived through the grand entryway, came up the stairs and were presented with a view of a large and elegant central lobby, which could reportedly seat 600 people. The lobby featured large plants and a fountain, and was surrounded by examination rooms.
Exclusive
What would you do if you had a fleet of delivery trucks, all having rubber tires, and rubber tires were no longer available? That was the problem facing James Pruett’s Star Laundry and Cleaners after the outbreak of World War II. All rubber was being diverted to the war effort, leaving fleet owners flat.