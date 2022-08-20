Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
1922: Pollution is a big concern

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 20, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Twins are closing in on signing their No. 1 draft pick, shortstop Michael Cuddyer. If the Twins sign Cuddyer, they will have signed their first two picks. Rochester Mayo graduate Michael Restovich recently agreed to terms.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Heavy rains and hail damaged crops and several barns on farms in the Millville area.
  • Old steam engines spouted and spewed noisily at the Stewartville Steam Threshing Bee held at the Edward Hale farm near Stewartville.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Plainview High school marked the opening of its 1947 Whitewater Valley Conference football season with a 39-0 victory over Dodge Center. Plainview’s quick halfback, Duane Timm, scored six touchdowns.
  • Sources report that Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten will honeymoon in Britain because of government restrictions on foreign travel.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • An international conference of maritime nations will convene in the United States this winter. The main topic will be to consider measures to rid the sea of pollution of coastal waters by oil ejected from the steamships.
  • Dr. and Mrs. William J. Mayo and Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Kahler returned from a motor trip to Yellowstone Park and Estes Park.
  • Rain brought welcome relief to Minnesota lawns, shrubbery, and late crops.
