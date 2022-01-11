SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1922: Rochester checker club gathers at Northern Hotel

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 11, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Walter Cronkite has assembled his remarkable career into an autobiography. Cronkite’s report on Cronkite is entitled “A Reporter’s Life.”
  • Temperatures remain icy cold in many parts of Minnesota, with windchills at 40 to 55 below. In North Dakota, windchills are 80 below zero.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota DFL party will make a major effort to woo women, young voters and minorities. State chair Richard Moe noted these groups have been under-represented in the political process.
  • A series of eight, two-hour sewing classes will be offered at Lewiston High School. The course will focus on sewing with today’s fabrics.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • The Rochester Art Center will have its official opening this week. A collection of 32 oil paintings by Minnesota artists will be on exhibit. It is in the old library building at First Avenue and Second Street Southwest.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • In numbers averaging 10 per day, former servicemen call at the Red Cross office in the Stebbins building. They confer with Red Cross officials regarding employment, government land, and other matters.
  • The Rochester checker club will stage a gathering at the Northern Hotel. The best checker players in the city will be competing, and the public is invited to observe this game of skill.
  • The Service Motor Company unloaded its first shipment of 1922 Willy-Knights and Overland automobiles.
