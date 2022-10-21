1922: Rochester football fans will be served free hot chocolate
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The John Marshall music department named Jeremy Stroh, son of Danny and Leanne Stroh, West Side Kiwanis Student of the Month. Jeremy has been the Rochester JM Marching Band drum major for two years.
- Zanti Squillace was installed as president of Golden K Day Makers Kiwanis Club of Rochester.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Highlighted by a flyover by four Air Force jets from the Duluth Air Force Base, the second annual Veterans Day parade in Kasson got underway.
- Rochester John Marshall, on the strength of its defense, clinched the Big Nine Conference Southern Division football championship with a hard-fought 6-0 victory over Winona. The Rochester JM league record is now 5-0.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Republicans from counties in the 1st Congressional District will gather in Rochester. Leadership training will be held for women workers regarding precinct workers’ responsibilities.
- A field of 12 teams will participate in the 1948 Minnesota Catholic High school basketball tournament scheduled for March 3,4, 5, and 6 in the St. Paul Auditorium.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester school system is attracting the attention of various school districts, borne out by letters to the school seeking information regarding the work, methods, and content of local education courses.
- Football fans at the high school games in Rochester this season will be served hot chocolate by the Georgia Café. There will be no charge.
- Despite the assertion that Rochester is an expensive place to live, city merchant George Knowlton declared at a city council meeting that many items that his store sells are one cent less than the same items being sold in the Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalog.
