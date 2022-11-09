1922: Rochester High School band to be formed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Olmsted County is planning an open house soon at the new juvenile detention and treatment center that will open on Rochester’s east side.
- Rushford-Peterson and Grand Meadow will represent Southeast Minnesota in the state high school football semifinals at the Metrodome.
Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. Alfred W. Adson was on hand in Rome when a woman attempted to kill Benito Mussolini.
Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.
Columnist Steve Lange has taken up satellite watching. And he want you to, too.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Ann Cooper, a retired long-time Mayo Clinic employee, received the Rochester Exchange Club’s 18th Book of Golden Deeds Award. Cooper has been an active volunteer in many organizations.
- “Guest in the House,” a contemporary three-act drama spiced with comedy, will be presented at the John Marshall High School auditorium. Some cast members are Pat Novak, Lee Capelle, Diane Wilson, and Tim Gove.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The American Legion has invited Minnesota high school students to participate in a national oratorical contest with a $4,000 scholarship prize. Winners of district contests will compete in a state contest in St. Paul.
- The Veterans Administration will spend $50 million this school year to train former military members in Minnesota schools and on the job.
- Billy Bye took a lateral from Jim Malosky and raced 60 yards down the field to rally the Gophers to a 26-21 Big Ten football victory over Purdue before a record crowd of 63,659.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Under the direction of David Owens, high school bookkeeper instructor, the local high school will organize a school band. Rehearsals are open to any student wishing to take up band work.
- State Senator James A. Carley of Plainview was reelected to the Minnesota legislature from Wabasha County.
- The Nelson Motor Sales Company is receiving a carload of new Ford coupes and sedans today. They will be on the showroom floor tomorrow.
Columnist Loren Else says remember to vote; and winners, remember to work for the people.
