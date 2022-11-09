SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Rochester High School band to be formed

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
November 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Olmsted County is planning an open house soon at the new juvenile detention and treatment center that will open on Rochester’s east side.
  • Rushford-Peterson and Grand Meadow will represent Southeast Minnesota in the state high school football semifinals at the Metrodome.
Also Read
adson.jpg
Community
A shot, a quip, and an attempted assassination
Mayo Clinic neurosurgeon Dr. Alfred W. Adson was on hand in Rome when a woman attempted to kill Benito Mussolini.
November 08, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Pat Egan.JPG
Community
Pat Egan works to give new musicians a venue and stage
Singer and songwriter Pat Egan is making sure musicians don't have to wait 40 years to share their original songs with the public.
November 08, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Satellites of love in the skies above
Columnist Steve Lange has taken up satellite watching. And he want you to, too.
November 08, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Ann Cooper, a retired long-time Mayo Clinic employee, received the Rochester Exchange Club’s 18th Book of Golden Deeds Award. Cooper has been an active volunteer in many organizations.
  • “Guest in the House,” a contemporary three-act drama spiced with comedy, will be presented at the John Marshall High School auditorium. Some cast members are Pat Novak, Lee Capelle, Diane Wilson, and Tim Gove.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The American Legion has invited Minnesota high school students to participate in a national oratorical contest with a $4,000 scholarship prize. Winners of district contests will compete in a state contest in St. Paul.
  • The Veterans Administration will spend $50 million this school year to train former military members in Minnesota schools and on the job.
  • Billy Bye took a lateral from Jim Malosky and raced 60 yards down the field to rally the Gophers to a 26-21 Big Ten football victory over Purdue before a record crowd of 63,659.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Under the direction of David Owens, high school bookkeeper instructor, the local high school will organize a school band. Rehearsals are open to any student wishing to take up band work.
  • State Senator James A. Carley of Plainview was reelected to the Minnesota legislature from Wabasha County.
  • The Nelson Motor Sales Company is receiving a carload of new Ford coupes and sedans today. They will be on the showroom floor tomorrow.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Integrity and honor will never let you down
Columnist Loren Else says remember to vote; and winners, remember to work for the people.
November 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Father Flanagan and his boys from Omaha will perform in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 08, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Slight wait time for voters in the Presidential election
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
November 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
November 06, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports