1922: Rochester isolated by rain, sleet, and snow – all communication down
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Parent Teacher Student Association in Rochester celebrated its 100th year of making a difference. Issues that the group have advocated include establishing kindergarten, child labor laws and school lunch programs.
- The Amateur Softball Association has named Jonny’s Saloon of Rochester its 1996 National Team of the Year in the co-ed division.
1972 – 50 years ago
- After two days, five Palestinian guerrilla hijackers released all passengers from a hijacked Lufthansa jumbo jet. Joseph Kennedy III, the oldest son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, was among the passengers. The hijackers surrendered at Aden Airport near South Jordan.
- The days of the abandoned vehicles along roadways and junked cars in backyards are numbered in Olmsted County. The State Pollution Control Agency will fund a collection and disposal effort.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The city of Rochester has been chosen for the 1947 convention of the Southeast Minnesota Education Association.
- The Elgin Farm Bureau benefit party at the Elgin High School auditorium was attended by about 200 people. In total, $90.50 was collected and given to the high school to purchase a movie projector.
- Coach Bob McNish’s Rochester High School Rockets basketball team still has a shot for a share of the title after beating Winona 29-25. Rochester has two more conference games left.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Rochester is cut off from all communications with the outside world by wire of any sort. Rain, sleet and a snowstorm have taken down 25 miles of telephone lines. Western Union and railroads have also been hit hard. A substantial portion of the city was in darkness for several hours. A crew of 150 men is working to repair lines.
