1922: Rochester man arrested by "hootch squad"

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

By Loren Else
August 29, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Police Department begins the second citizen academy on September 4. Participants are expected to have the opportunity to ride along with a police officer. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department will conduct its first academy beginning September 30. Classes in both programs are one night a week for 10 weeks.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Fillmore County 4-H Club booth was one of seven county booths awarded purple ribbons during 4-H judging at the Minnesota State Fair.
  • The Junior Achievement Program, which started 10 years ago, will be discontinued because of small student involvement. Since its start, 1,500 high school students have learned about business operations.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The development of a "tame" atomic bomb for research into ways to get helpful power from nuclear fusion was announced by the Atomic Energy Commission.
  • Two men were hurt as fire destroyed the Stephenson elevator in Spring Valley. The fire department battled the fire in the 50' high structure for hours.
  • St. Charles city schools will open on September 2, according to Superintendent Olive C. Hagglund.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The Lewiston Village Board has banned the Saturday night dances. The Lewiston Saturday night dances have been well attended by young people.
  • A Rochester man living on Third St. SW was arrested by the "Hootch Squad" on charges of violating the liquor laws. The suspect was suspected by the police for being engaged in bootlegging for some time.
  • Rochester attorneys, including Judge Callaghan, Burt Eaton, and George J. Allen, will attend the annual Minnesota Bar association meeting in Minneapolis.
