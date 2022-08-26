1922: Room and board needed for students attending school
1997 – 25 years ago
- Mother Teresa turned 87 today to cheers and applause from hundreds of school children and aid workers who gathered at the headquarters of the charity organization Mother Teresa founded in Calcutta. (Mother Teresa would die on Sept. 5, 1997).
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Navy will start training the first 16 women for the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC). The program will qualify the women for general shipbound duty.
- A program to provide for greater representation of women and minorities in the state college system was approved by the Minnesota State College Board.
- The Lake City Tigers took first place in Class 2 for bands between 61 and 84 members at the Minnesota State Fair.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Drastic reductions of fish limits for the 1947 season have been announced. New limits are eight Walleyes in possession, six northern pike, and six bass in possession.
- The Eyota American Legion Auxiliary will serve an evening banquet at the Eyota schoolhouse for the school’s athletic club members and their families. Coach Virgil De Zuarie will make the presentation of basketball awards.
- Major league baseball will pay tribute to Babe Ruth at Yankee Stadium, “the house that Ruth built.” The Babe Ruth Day celebration will be held in front of the Yankee dugout at 12:50 p.m.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester public schools will open for the new school year on Sept. 5. The total attendance in the public schools last year was 2,591, which is expected to increase this year. School superintendent Bolcom is receiving requests for places for boys and girls to work for room and board while attending school. Local citizens who can offer room and board to school-age students are asked to contact the superintendent as soon as possible.
