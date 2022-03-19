Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 19
Community

1922: Rural mail carriers will count pigs

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 19, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic was ranked as the top clinical research institution in the United States in a report in the medical journal of Applied Clinic Trials. Mayo has 149 investigators researching new medicines for pharmaceutical companies from 1990 to 1995.
  • Rochester police officers Steve Thompson and Eldon Morrison saved the life of a Rochester man using a portable defibrillator. The Rochester police began field-testing defibrillators in December.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Twins’ season tickets are now on sale. Box seats are $320, and reserved grandstands are $280. 1972 individual tickets are $4 for box seats and $3.50 for the reserved grandstand.
  • Atlas Aviation of Resolute Bay, Northwest Territories, offers weekly excursions to the North Pole. The price of $2,900 will get you lunch at the North Pole via small aircraft. Each flight is limited to ten persons.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The car industry’s United States production of 1947 passenger cars and trucks will pass the 1,000,000-unit mark this week.
  • Governor Luther Youngdahl made a radio appeal to the public to support his public housing legislation. The governor indicated that wiping out unsanitary and unsafe houses will improve our cities, increase tax rolls, and contribute to the strength of municipalities.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Rural mail carriers now have a new responsibility. They are to help the department of agriculture take a census of the pig population. The purpose is to give hog raisers of the country a line on general conditions in the hog industry.
  • Olmsted county farmers are beginning to hire help in preparation for spring work for the season. Farmers are paying on average $30 per month with board for eight months.
