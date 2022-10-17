We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Ruth slugs two home runs in game at Sleepy Eye

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Gov. Arne Carlson was in Rochester for his annual physical at Mayo Clinic.
  • Rochester’s newest schools, Friedell Middle School and Century High School will have open houses for the community this week.
Also Read
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
October 16, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Community
Campus News: Scholarship recipients, graduates and Dean's list honorees
Fall 2022 scholarship recipients, Spring 2022 Dean's list and graduates.
October 15, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

1972 – 50 years ago

  • $100,000 has been set aside to expand the Rochester City Hall. Mayor Dewey Day has supported this funding for buying additional properties around the City Hall to allow for expansion.
  • Mantoux testing for tuberculosis is being done in schools throughout Olmsted County this month by the county health department. The tests are given to students in grades one, nine, and 12.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • General Dwight D. Eisenhower says he does not want “Anything to do with politics.”
  • Fees for private duty nurses, formerly $8 for eight hours, have been raised to $9 for the day shift and $10 for an evening shift. The action was taken by the Minnesota Nurses Association.
  • There may be an antifreeze shortage this winter. The chemical industry does not have the capacity to meet the current demand.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Babe Ruth and fellow Yankee Bob Meusel were in Mankato after playing baseball in Sleepy Eye the day before as part of their barnstorming tour in the Midwest. The weather was bitterly cold, but a crowd of 500 saw Ruth hit two home runs on the Sleepy Eye baseball field.
  • A man was committed to the county jail to serve 20 days following a charge of driving an automobile at an unreasonable rate of speed in such a manner to endanger life and property.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Early vampire turns me into a sucker
Columnist Dan Conradt says when Halloween visitors come early, the random candy in the house can either be a fantastic treat or a horrible trick.
October 15, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Cassini spacecraft heads to Saturn
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office logo
Community
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
The calls say they are coming from the office's dispatch center and ask people to pay immediately to avoid being arrested.
October 14, 2022 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Snow on Oct. 14, 2022
Community
Photos: Slice of Life October 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
October 14, 2022 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist