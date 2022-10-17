1922: Ruth slugs two home runs in game at Sleepy Eye
1997 – 25 years ago
- Gov. Arne Carlson was in Rochester for his annual physical at Mayo Clinic.
- Rochester’s newest schools, Friedell Middle School and Century High School will have open houses for the community this week.
1972 – 50 years ago
- $100,000 has been set aside to expand the Rochester City Hall. Mayor Dewey Day has supported this funding for buying additional properties around the City Hall to allow for expansion.
- Mantoux testing for tuberculosis is being done in schools throughout Olmsted County this month by the county health department. The tests are given to students in grades one, nine, and 12.
1947 – 75 years ago
- General Dwight D. Eisenhower says he does not want “Anything to do with politics.”
- Fees for private duty nurses, formerly $8 for eight hours, have been raised to $9 for the day shift and $10 for an evening shift. The action was taken by the Minnesota Nurses Association.
- There may be an antifreeze shortage this winter. The chemical industry does not have the capacity to meet the current demand.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Babe Ruth and fellow Yankee Bob Meusel were in Mankato after playing baseball in Sleepy Eye the day before as part of their barnstorming tour in the Midwest. The weather was bitterly cold, but a crowd of 500 saw Ruth hit two home runs on the Sleepy Eye baseball field.
- A man was committed to the county jail to serve 20 days following a charge of driving an automobile at an unreasonable rate of speed in such a manner to endanger life and property.
