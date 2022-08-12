1922: Senator Frank Kellogg visits farmers of Walnut Grove
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Century High School held its first day of football practice in the school’s history. The school will open its doors Sept. 2.
- Chuck Krom, Chad Clarey and Joe Ohm were drafted by Eau Claire, Wis., to play in the Continental Amateur Baseball Association World Series.
1972 — 50 years ago
- O.D. “Robby” Robinson has been named chair of the 1972 fund campaign for the United Way of Olmsted County. Robinson is a senior associate engineer in the IBM development laboratory.
- Salary agreements in 16 of 24 Rochester area school districts have been signed or approved by teachers and school boards for the next two years.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl disclosed plans for the return of veteran dead of World War II from overseas to Minnesota. The governor indicated there will be 120 to 200 re-internments in the national cemetery at Fort Snelling.
- Modern trends in education require much more of teachers today. Knowledge of child psychology and a liking for the job are essential for successful instruction and the maintenance of discipline.
- With the opening of rural schools in Winona County less than a month away, 10 rural schools are still looking for teachers.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Sen. Frank Kellogg visited the farmers of Walnut Grove, Minn. He discussed the work that has been done in the interests of agriculture.
- The scheduled boxing match between Fred Fulton, known as The Rochester Plasterer, and Billy Miske, billed for Lexington Park, St. Paul, was postponed because of wet grounds. (They would fight on Aug. 25, and Miske would win by knockout.)
