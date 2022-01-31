1922: Shots fired; liquor served in a wild dice game at local pool hall
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- More than 200 students attended the sixth annual “Celebration of Research” at Mayo Clinic. The students listened to presentations and took tours of Mayo laboratories.
- Men’s Warehouse, a national discounter of men’s business clothing, will open its 329th store at the Apache Mall.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The 50th-anniversary issue of Reader’s Digest, with a gold cover, is on sale now. The single-copy price is 60 cents.
- B.F. Goodrich is selling mufflers for $14.97 installed. Also on sale is the rugged nylon cord tires for as low as $10.95 with a trade-in.
- Penalties for Minnesotans who missed the deadline for buying 1972 license tabs will go up another 50 cents to $2.50 by next week.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Three were killed and five injured when a relief engine from Rochester rammed a stalled Chicago Great Western freight train. The accident occurred at Alta Vista, Iowa, during a blinding snowstorm.
- Gordon Rask, Rochester High School guard, was elected honorary captain of the 1946 basketball team. Rask also is a standout wrestler and hockey player.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Some local men were found guilty of gambling after arrests were made in a wild dice game in which revolvers were fired and liquor was served. The incident was in the Gates pool room on Broadway.
- About 300 farmers attended the farmers’ institute held in St. Charles. Topics included the construction of farm buildings and the dairy business.
- Dr. Matthew Eusterman has completed a two-year fellowship in dental surgery at the Mayo Clinic. After special post-graduate work, he will open an office in Rochester.
Anyone can be a pessimist but it takes courage to be an optimist. The logic is straightforward. When a pessimist turns out to be wrong, it’s good news because it means things worked out better than expected. On the other hand, if an optimist is wrong, it’s a disappointment because things turned out worse than anticipated.
Columnist Dan Conradt says his first house holds a lot of memories, but it's in the rear-view mirror.