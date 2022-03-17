Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1922: Sidewalks must be shoveled within 12 hours

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 17, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Ford Motor Company will halt its Thunderbird and Mercury Cougar vehicle production. The move will eliminate 2,500 jobs.
  • Sharp-tongued robots Crow and Tom Servo will come back for another nine episodes of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” according to the Sci-Fi channel.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Georgia State Representative Julian Bond will speak at St. Mary’s College in Winona. Bond, a state legislator and civil rights leader, has opposed the United States' involvement in Vietnam.
  • John Lennon says he and his wife Yoko Ono plan to fight deportation from the United States on the grounds that their visas have expired. (In 1975, a New York Supreme Court reversed a deportation order allowing him to remain legally in New York City.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The University of Minnesota is the nation’s second-largest university in enrollment of full-time students. The peak fall quarter enrollment of 27,380 was topped only by the University of California’s 40,800 enrollment.
  • J. Edgar Hoover, the Federal Bureau of Investigations director, reported a new ten-year crime record for 1946. Hoover said that juvenile delinquents are “graduating from petty thieves to armed robbers.”

1922 – 100 years ago

  • According to local school officials, about 15 percent of the grade school pupils are undernourished. Extra forenoon lunches and additional milk will be made available for these children.
  • The Rochester city council passed a new ordinance stating pool room licenses will be granted only by the city council. With too many pool rooms, you have trouble my friend, right here in river city.
  • A reading of a new city ordinance provides that all property owners shall clean off their sidewalks within 12 hours after a snowfall. A fine of not less than $2 and not more than $10 per hour for each hour the walks are not cleared will be charged.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
International Owl Center art
Community
Houston Owl Center auctions art created by Ukrainian children
The online auction features 59 pieces and ends on Sunday.
March 16, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pickleball
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
March 16, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rochester Mayo girls basketball team wins state 4A title
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
betty whiteout.jpg
Lifestyle
'Betty Whiteout' visits 'Golden Girls' character's Minnesota hometown after winning snowplow naming contest
The winning plow rolled into Rose Nylund's hometown of St. Olaf Township this week to celebrate.
March 15, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs