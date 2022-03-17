1922: Sidewalks must be shoveled within 12 hours
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Ford Motor Company will halt its Thunderbird and Mercury Cougar vehicle production. The move will eliminate 2,500 jobs.
- Sharp-tongued robots Crow and Tom Servo will come back for another nine episodes of “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” according to the Sci-Fi channel.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Georgia State Representative Julian Bond will speak at St. Mary’s College in Winona. Bond, a state legislator and civil rights leader, has opposed the United States' involvement in Vietnam.
- John Lennon says he and his wife Yoko Ono plan to fight deportation from the United States on the grounds that their visas have expired. (In 1975, a New York Supreme Court reversed a deportation order allowing him to remain legally in New York City.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The University of Minnesota is the nation’s second-largest university in enrollment of full-time students. The peak fall quarter enrollment of 27,380 was topped only by the University of California’s 40,800 enrollment.
- J. Edgar Hoover, the Federal Bureau of Investigations director, reported a new ten-year crime record for 1946. Hoover said that juvenile delinquents are “graduating from petty thieves to armed robbers.”
1922 – 100 years ago
- According to local school officials, about 15 percent of the grade school pupils are undernourished. Extra forenoon lunches and additional milk will be made available for these children.
- The Rochester city council passed a new ordinance stating pool room licenses will be granted only by the city council. With too many pool rooms, you have trouble my friend, right here in river city.
- A reading of a new city ordinance provides that all property owners shall clean off their sidewalks within 12 hours after a snowfall. A fine of not less than $2 and not more than $10 per hour for each hour the walks are not cleared will be charged.
