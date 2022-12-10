1922: Six Rochester establishments raided by law enforcement
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Some IBM workers in Rochester were informed they would be laid off as part of a drive to trim costs. The company is not commenting on how many people will be laid off or in which departments.
- Jim Bakker, the paroled former televangelist who served five years in prison for bilking followers out of $158 million, has relocated to Charlotte, N.C., to be closer to family members. Bakker has stated that he believes that God has forgiven him.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Dale Hawk, St Charles’ only physician for the past eight years, will officially become a member of the Olmsted Medical and Surgical Group. It is Olmsted’s first satellite office in another community.
- Titanic survivor, Nellie Pillsbury Snyder, who lives in Wayzata, Minn., was on hand at the Blaine Shopping Center to view a large model of the Titanic, used in a movie, which was on display. Nellie Snyder is a member of the Titanic Historical Society. (Nellie Snyder died on December 9, 1983, at 94.)
1947 – 75 years ago
- Jay C. Hormel, chairman of the board, told stockholders at their annual meeting that further expansion of the Austin plant lies in diversification. Hormel employs 5,342 people in production and 1,086 in sales, office work, and supervision. (Hormel currently employs over 20,000 worldwide.)
- In an overtime thriller, Elgin rallied to a 37-31 victory over Wabasha in Whitewater league high school basketball play.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Armed with search warrants, Rochester police officers, federal agents, and deputy sheriffs conducted raids at six soft drink parlors. One arrest was made, and liquor was confiscated at two locations.
- The indoor baseball season is now underway. The four-team league includes the Post Office, First National, Company C, and the Bulletin. All games will be played in the gymnasium of Rochester high school.
- The American Legion band will be at the Armory to play during the basketball game between Hastings and the Rochester Legion Aces.
