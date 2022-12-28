1922: Smallpox vaccinations recommended for all children
1997 – 25 years ago
- Minnesotan's penalties for driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs will be tougher starting New Year's Day. School bus and Head Start drivers will now be covered under a new "not-a-drop" standard.
- John Whitgert and Mark Sprangers of Red Wing have been named Tree Farmers of the Year in southern Minnesota by the state Division of Natural Resources.
1972 – 50 years ago
- President Nixon's visit to China last Feb. has been voted the top news story of 1972 by editors and news directors of The Associated Press. Other significant stories were the attempted assassination of Alabama Gov. George Wallace and the terror at the summer Olympics.
- The four-story 55-year-old Rochester Hotel at First Street and North Broadway was demolished. A building permit has been approved for the new Park Towers, a 180-unit apartment building for the elderly.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl, who became Minnesota's chief executive last January, was selected as the "outstanding Minnesotan of 1947, according to the fourth annual state-wide leaders' survey by the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune.
- Sunrise, Minn., a small town in Chisago County, is being touted as the birthplace of the well-known actor Richard Widmark. (Widmark would appear in over 60 films. He would die in 2008 at the age of 93.)
1922 – 100 years ago
- Only 71 of the 203 pupils of the Central school have been successfully vaccinated against smallpox. Vaccination for all unprotected children is advised.
- Mary McKay, Olmsted County nurse, reports examining pupils at 55 rural schools in the past year and giving health examinations to 2,603 children.
- There will be a Philharmonic concert on New Year's Eve in Rochester. Those who want good seats are urged to get tickets early.
