1922: Some physicians not issuing whiskey prescriptions

1997 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota Vikings beat Indianapolis Colts 39-28 at the Metrodome to sneak into the playoffs with a 9-7 record. (The Vikings would win their Wild Card game 23-22 over the New York Giants before losing to the San Francisco 49ers 38-22 in a divisional playoff game.)
1972 – 50 years ago
- An armed robber, his face covered with a ski mask, robbed the Maple Island Dairy Store at 621 11th Ave. NW of $52.
- The Rochester John Marshall gymnastic team downed Albert Lea 92.80 to 67.95. Steve Schmitter of JM scored firsts in the free exercise and tumbling.
- The evening television lineup includes The Partridge Family, Sanford and Son, The Odd Couple, and Mission Impossible.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The outlook for the person looking for a new car in the immediate future is not too bright. The postwar record output of new vehicles in Detroit cannot keep up with the current demand.
- Four trucks carrying fuel oil arrived in International Falls to temporarily relieve a fuel oil shortage. The city council and Koochiching County Red Cross will meet with local fuel oil dealers to attempt a solution to the winter shortage.
- Ted Williams of Boston won his third American League batting title in the past six years of major league baseball. Williams hit .343.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Several state physicians have returned their whiskey prescriptions with the permits. They claimed they were too busy to be bothered by people who wanted whiskey and didn’t need it.
- The operetta, “The Cruise of the Trundle Bed,” was presented at Lewiston High School accompanied by the Girls’ Glee club.
- The Eyota school children packed four Christmas boxes for the soldiers at the Rochester State Hospital. In the boxes were miscellaneous food items, including homemade candies and 1923 calendars made by the grade school pupils.
