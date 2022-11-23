1922: South Haven town marshal shot and killed
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Rochester grew to 75,638 residents in 1996, continuing progress toward becoming Minnesota’s fourth-largest city. (Rochester is now the third largest city in Minnesota – the 2020 census showed a population of 121,395.)
- It was a storybook start for the college basketball careers of Rochester twin sisters Coco and Kelly Miller at the University of Georgia. The first-year guards both started, and each scored 24 points.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Air Force has announced it will triple the number of women in its ranks and actively recruit women for jobs traditionally held by men. However, women Air Force officers will not be allowed to serve as pilots. (The Air Force would admit women to pilot training in 1976, but it was not until 1993 that Major General Jeannie Leavitt became the first U.S. Air Force female fighter pilot.)
1947 – 75 years ago
- A resurgent Minnesota Gopher football team won a hard-fought battle with Wisconsin 21-0 before a record home crowd of 63,863. The Gophers rushed for 160 yards and passed for only 38 yards but came away with the victory. The Gophers ended 3rd in the Big Ten, with Michigan heading to the Rose Bowl. (Michigan would beat USC 49-0 on January 1, 1948.)
- Fire continues to be Minnesota’s bitterest enemy. The state forestry director stated that Minnesota burned more forest than it harvested, and a long-range forest preservation and management plan is needed.
1922 – 100 years ago
- South Haven town marshal Rudolph Maurer was shot and killed while attempting to arrest trespassers near the town’s railroad station.
- Pierce Butler of St. Paul was nominated by President Harding for appointment to the United States Supreme Court. (Butler, born in Northfield, was confirmed on 12-21-22.)
- R. J. Wilson of Stewartville won the annual pie-eating contest at Hamline University. Wilson consumed the entire pumpkin pie in one minute and thirty-five seconds.
