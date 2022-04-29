1922: Special Pullman railroad car arrives in Rochester
1997 — 25 years ago
- The new Crossroad Shopping Center will be anchored by an 88,000 square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store.
- Dr. George Allen Sr. of Rochester will receive the Silver Antelope Award for his exceptional character and work on behalf of America’s youth. Of 2 million adult Boy Scout volunteers, only about 40 receive the Silver Antelope award annually.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Retail milk prices throughout Rochester and southeast Minnesota are likely to go up about two cents a quart. Currently, the usual price of over-the-counter milk is 47 cents a half-gallon, with two percent selling at 44 cents a half-gallon.
- Nancy Frego set a school record of 16 feet, 1 inch in the long jump to help Rochester Lourdes’ girls track team win a triangular meet at Soldiers Field.
1947 — 75 years ago
- A warning was issued by the police chief to city youths to refrain from catching rides on bumpers of city buses.
- The University of Minnesota announced price increases for football tickets this fall. Season ticket books sold to the public will cost $17.50, including tax. The cost of season ticket books for students will be $9.50.
1922 — 100 years ago
- A large and enthusiastic audience voiced its appreciation of the work of the director of the Rochester Philharmonic orchestra, Harold Cooke, for the concert held last evening at the Metropolitan Theatre.
- An exceptional, two-compartment Pullman car, such as has never been seen in Rochester before, has arrived in the city. It will depart for Washington D. C. with 22 Mayo Clinic physicians for a medical convention. The car will be routed to its destination without charge.
