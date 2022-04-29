SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 29
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1922: Special Pullman railroad car arrives in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
April 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

1997 — 25 years ago

  • The new Crossroad Shopping Center will be anchored by an 88,000 square-foot Hy-Vee grocery store.
  • Dr. George Allen Sr. of Rochester will receive the Silver Antelope Award for his exceptional character and work on behalf of America’s youth. Of 2 million adult Boy Scout volunteers, only about 40 receive the Silver Antelope award annually.

1972 — 50 years ago

  • Retail milk prices throughout Rochester and southeast Minnesota are likely to go up about two cents a quart. Currently, the usual price of over-the-counter milk is 47 cents a half-gallon, with two percent selling at 44 cents a half-gallon.
  • Nancy Frego set a school record of 16 feet, 1 inch in the long jump to help Rochester Lourdes’ girls track team win a triangular meet at Soldiers Field.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • A warning was issued by the police chief to city youths to refrain from catching rides on bumpers of city buses.
  • The University of Minnesota announced price increases for football tickets this fall. Season ticket books sold to the public will cost $17.50, including tax. The cost of season ticket books for students will be $9.50.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • A large and enthusiastic audience voiced its appreciation of the work of the director of the Rochester Philharmonic orchestra, Harold Cooke, for the concert held last evening at the Metropolitan Theatre.
  • An exceptional, two-compartment Pullman car, such as has never been seen in Rochester before, has arrived in the city. It will depart for Washington D. C. with 22 Mayo Clinic physicians for a medical convention. The car will be routed to its destination without charge.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: More soldiers coming home from Vietnam
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: Gov. Youngdahl tells legislators they have done 'a great job'
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Robert Ringold Water Cannon Salute
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
April 26, 2022 10:55 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
ring burn 2022.JPG
Northland Outdoors
A hot topic: to burn or not to burn?
My sweet husband is kind of a pyro. When we were first married, there came a quick realization that this was just a part of his being. Some folks like to shop in their free time. Others like to go for drives, while some enjoy golf. Pat enjoys burning.
April 26, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Gerken