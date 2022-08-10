SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Spectacular hailstorm strikes Martin County

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
August 10, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 — 25 years ago

  • Five years after the Mall of America opened, the naysayers now marvel over how the megamall has led to a boom in retail shopping.
  • The first guests recently checked in to the newly built Country Hearth Inn, the latest lodge to go up in communities in the Root River Trail Corridor. The 40-room motel opened Aug. 1 on the north side of Preston.
Also Read
080922 Lens.jpg
Community
Long-term parking has a long history
After World War II, downtown merchants began planning to give shoppers a place to park all those post-war cars.
August 09, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
080922 Then and Now.jpg
Community
Emma Jensen braved an empty theater to watch "Bride of Frankenstein"
A promotional event surrounding the 1935 fright film left one Rochester woman $5 richer.
August 09, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber

1972 — 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Junior College Board adopted a model policy to allow freedom of expression on its campuses by outsiders.
  • Rochester State Junior College plans to recruit 40 Native American students for its two-year nursing program. The college was awarded a federal grant to assist in this effort.
  • Frozen foods tycoon, Jeno Paulucci, of Duluth, Minn., has been named to head a branch of Independence voters of the newly formed Democrats for Nixon committee.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • 10,000 lakes, scenic beauty, fishing and hunting, state parks, and North Shore drive along Lake Superior are all part of the remarkable tourist attractions offered by Minnesota.
  • The mayor of St. Louis, Mo., is reported to be “doing very well” after an operation at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The mayor hopes to be back in St. Louis in a week to 10 days.

1922 — 100 years ago

  • One of the most spectacular hailstorms in the history of Martin County and northern Iowa caused 100 percent corn loss in 15,000 acres of farmland. Hailstones as large as a fist killed hundreds of chickens.
  • The Rochester Telephone Company will issue a new directory. The book will also contain a classified section.
  • The newspaper has received word that Dr. Guy Bogart, the Rochester Junior College principal, married Ruth Wood of Helena, Montana, on Aug. 2.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
Chuck Wheeler Handlon
Community
Chuck Wheeler Handlon: We all need a good laugh sometimes
“The most wasted day is that in which we have not laughed.” So said Nicolas Chamfort an 18th century French writer known for his witty and pithy sayings. “A laugh a day” for me is an excellent “prescription” for the stress of the constant barrage of depressing news about civil rancor, the pandemic, war, and inflation. A good sense of humor can’t cure everything but research has shown there are short and long-term benefits of laughter.
August 09, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chuck Wheeler Handlon
Stefan Vilcins
Community
Stefan Vilcins: A baseball fan's uneven state of mind
It was a beautiful day for baseball. On a recent July evening, my 9-year-old son Henry and I were enjoying a Honkers game against their Northwoods League rival, the Mankato Moondogs. A warm summer breeze, a hot dog with relish, the sounds of the crowd. How perfect.
August 09, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Stefan Vilcins
Justin Kreuter
Community
Justin Kreuter: See you at the mailbox
The pandemic has transformed me into a writer of letters and postcards. I didn’t think that I would find joy in writing a letter to someone that I have never met in real life.
August 09, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Justin Kreuter
Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Community
Maybe it's the boomer in me, but I still see police work as honorable.
Columnist Loren Else says times might be changing, but the need for compassionate officers of the law remains.
August 09, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else