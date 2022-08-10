1922: Spectacular hailstorm strikes Martin County
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Five years after the Mall of America opened, the naysayers now marvel over how the megamall has led to a boom in retail shopping.
- The first guests recently checked in to the newly built Country Hearth Inn, the latest lodge to go up in communities in the Root River Trail Corridor. The 40-room motel opened Aug. 1 on the north side of Preston.
After World War II, downtown merchants began planning to give shoppers a place to park all those post-war cars.
A promotional event surrounding the 1935 fright film left one Rochester woman $5 richer.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Junior College Board adopted a model policy to allow freedom of expression on its campuses by outsiders.
- Rochester State Junior College plans to recruit 40 Native American students for its two-year nursing program. The college was awarded a federal grant to assist in this effort.
- Frozen foods tycoon, Jeno Paulucci, of Duluth, Minn., has been named to head a branch of Independence voters of the newly formed Democrats for Nixon committee.
1947 — 75 years ago
- 10,000 lakes, scenic beauty, fishing and hunting, state parks, and North Shore drive along Lake Superior are all part of the remarkable tourist attractions offered by Minnesota.
- The mayor of St. Louis, Mo., is reported to be “doing very well” after an operation at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The mayor hopes to be back in St. Louis in a week to 10 days.
1922 — 100 years ago
- One of the most spectacular hailstorms in the history of Martin County and northern Iowa caused 100 percent corn loss in 15,000 acres of farmland. Hailstones as large as a fist killed hundreds of chickens.
- The Rochester Telephone Company will issue a new directory. The book will also contain a classified section.
- The newspaper has received word that Dr. Guy Bogart, the Rochester Junior College principal, married Ruth Wood of Helena, Montana, on Aug. 2.
