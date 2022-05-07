1922: St Marys hospital to open new surgical pavilion
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Jesse Sigrist was awarded the Eagle Scout award, the highest-level award in scouting. Sigrist is a member of Troop 98 and helped start the Learning Success Lab at John Adams Middle School.
1972 – 50 years ago
- John Perkins, the owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service in Rochester and Duluth, has become one of the first 10 persons in Minnesota to become a registered emergency medical technician.
- Constance Kittrich of rural Kellogg was crowned Miss Plainview at the annual pageant at the Plainview High School.
- Pat Kane fired a one-over-par 36 to take medalist honors as Rochester State Junior College won a quadrangular meet at Eastwood Golf Course.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A earthquake shook communities in a 2,500-square-mile area of Southeast Wisconsin. The quake was centered just south of Milwaukee on the shore of Lake Michigan. The quake caused no serious damage or reported injuries. It was the largest historical earthquake in Wisconsin.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The new St. Marys surgical pavilion cost $2,225,000 and covers 38,000 square feet. There are 15,000 panes of glass, over 2,500 doors, 3000 square feet of skylights, and 288 miles of electrical wire.
- A class of 18 will graduate from St. Charles High School on June 2. Emily Brandt has been selected as class valedictorian, and Marion Bech, salutatorian.
- It is expected that action will be taken on the new proposed Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church at a meeting of the church office in St. Paul. It is hoped construction will begin on the structure in June.
