1922: St. Olaf band will now include women
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Final changes are being put on the $13.5 million luxury hotel, entertainment center, and convention center at Treasure Island Resort and Casino near Red Wing.
- Chuck Leone of Rochester was inducted into the Minnesota State Bowling Hall of Fame. Other Rochester members included Sonny Feind and Bud Bahr.
1972 — 50 years ago
- If history can predict, 17 potentially destructive tornadoes could touch down in Minnesota anytime from now through October, which is considered tornado season.
- Marion Heram rolled a 608 series in the IBM Jacks and Jills League at Recreation Lanes. (In her career, Marion rolled 50 sanctioned 600 series, was inducted into the Southeast Minnesota USBC Hall of Fame in 2001 and coached youth bowling for 25 years. Marion died May 15, 2019).
1947 — 75 years ago
- Frank Lloyd Wright, a famous architect, is giving his drawing board a good workout with six new homes to be built in Rochester, Minn., in the fashionable ‘pill hill” district.
- The current Communist Party of the United States claims 70,000 members. The party opposes repressive labor legislation.
1922 — 100 years ago
- For the first time in history, the St. Olaf college band will have women among its members. Klara Overby and Clara Duea will play cornets in the band. The group will tour Minnesota and Wisconsin during May.
- Preston voted to raze the old school building recently damaged by fire and replace it with a new structure to cost $175,000 to $200,000. 650 votes were cast, and the measure was carried by 104 votes.
