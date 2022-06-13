SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: State Fire Department Association meets in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

1997 – 25 years ago

  • Timothy McVeigh was sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. The sentencing came two years and 55 days after 168 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building explosion.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • Some 150 boys competed in the Hit, Pitch, and Throw competition at Mayo Field. Four boys advanced to the district competition. The winners include Scott Hady, Thomas Dunford, Curt Johnson, and Paul Davis.
  • Rochester’s official 92 degrees yesterday afternoon was the highest temperature in Minnesota for the day. Official rainfall for the area since January is nearly six inches below normal.
  • “Nursing 2000: What’s Ahead?” was the theme for the fifth annual nursing seminar at Rochester Methodist Hospital.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Faribault’s new municipal airport will open this week for local and transient aircraft. (The airport is now named Faribault Municipal Airport Liz Wall Strohfus Field).
  • A one-way fare of $730.40 was established by Northwest Airlines for the trip between the Twin Cities and Tokyo on the line’s new international route.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • The 50th annual Minnesota State Fire Department Association convention kicked off today. Rochester mayor C. D. Brown welcomed over 1,500 firefighters from across the state.
  • The Rochester Trades and Labor Assembly will give away a fully equipped Dodge touring car at a dance at the Park Avenue pavilion. Each dance ticket has a number which is good for a chance on the car.
  • A barn dance will be given at the Fred Kettner farm. Beecher’s Orchestra will supply the music.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORYROCHESTER
What to read next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
June 12, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Hooking a great memory while learning to fish
Columnist Dan Conradt says conversations on the end of a dock with a 5-year-old are the real keepers.
June 11, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Groundbreaking ceremony for Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Psalms Frye
Rochester Magazine
10 (or so) questions with... Psalms Frye
Homeschooling mother of five and a professional doula.
June 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange