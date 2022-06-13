1922: State Fire Department Association meets in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Timothy McVeigh was sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. The sentencing came two years and 55 days after 168 people were killed and hundreds more injured in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building explosion.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Some 150 boys competed in the Hit, Pitch, and Throw competition at Mayo Field. Four boys advanced to the district competition. The winners include Scott Hady, Thomas Dunford, Curt Johnson, and Paul Davis.
- Rochester’s official 92 degrees yesterday afternoon was the highest temperature in Minnesota for the day. Official rainfall for the area since January is nearly six inches below normal.
- “Nursing 2000: What’s Ahead?” was the theme for the fifth annual nursing seminar at Rochester Methodist Hospital.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Faribault’s new municipal airport will open this week for local and transient aircraft. (The airport is now named Faribault Municipal Airport Liz Wall Strohfus Field).
- A one-way fare of $730.40 was established by Northwest Airlines for the trip between the Twin Cities and Tokyo on the line’s new international route.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The 50th annual Minnesota State Fire Department Association convention kicked off today. Rochester mayor C. D. Brown welcomed over 1,500 firefighters from across the state.
- The Rochester Trades and Labor Assembly will give away a fully equipped Dodge touring car at a dance at the Park Avenue pavilion. Each dance ticket has a number which is good for a chance on the car.
- A barn dance will be given at the Fred Kettner farm. Beecher’s Orchestra will supply the music.
