1922: Tasmania Oppossum fur coats on sale at Massey’s
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Susan LeGare-Gulden, a city housing inspector, was honored by Mayor Chuck Canfield for her efforts in the Kutzky Park neighborhood. Mayor Canfield proclaimed “Susan LeGare-Gulden Day.”
- Rochester High School fastpitch softball star Katie Orth played with the Mankato Peppers 18-and-under team at the National Class A Fastpitch Tournament in Tulsa.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- An armed bandit stuck up the Ray-Mar Motel at 1416 2nd St. SW and escaped with $106. The night clerk was punched in the face, and the robber pulled a pistol from his waistband.
- The former rooming house across from the Coffman Building was demolished to make room for a parking lot next to Mayo Foundation’s School of Physical Therapy.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Social Security will open three new branches in Minnesota. New branches will be in Zumbrota, Preston, and Caledonia.
- Joe Coria won the first prize in the first Walter D. Sheldon memorial golf tournament. Coria had a 54-hole total of 210, which included a hole-in-one on the 175-yard third hole.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Twelve were killed and thirty-five injured when a Soo Line No. 107 passenger train slammed into an oil truck at a crossing in Annandale, Minn.
- At Massey’s, a fur coat sale will be ongoing in August. A Tasmania Oppossum coat is $240, a striped Marmot is $120, and a Muskrat with a raccoon collar and cuffs is $168.00.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
“The most wasted day is that in which we have not laughed.” So said Nicolas Chamfort an 18th century French writer known for his witty and pithy sayings. “A laugh a day” for me is an excellent “prescription” for the stress of the constant barrage of depressing news about civil rancor, the pandemic, war, and inflation. A good sense of humor can’t cure everything but research has shown there are short and long-term benefits of laughter.
It was a beautiful day for baseball. On a recent July evening, my 9-year-old son Henry and I were enjoying a Honkers game against their Northwoods League rival, the Mankato Moondogs. A warm summer breeze, a hot dog with relish, the sounds of the crowd. How perfect.
The pandemic has transformed me into a writer of letters and postcards. I didn’t think that I would find joy in writing a letter to someone that I have never met in real life.