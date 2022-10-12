1922: Tax cut will return $1.00 to every man, woman and child
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester City Council settled on a new policy allowing bed-and-breakfast inns in some residential areas.
- Former Mayo High student Kristi Dostal earned all-conference honors for a fourth year while Mount Mercy College repeated as the Midwest Classic Conference golf champion.
The New Zealand-born Archibald McIndoe was the toast of the town before departing for London.
Columnist Loren Else says when nurses, police and teachers start to leave their fields, there's a little less care in our country.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern will have a television phone-in program in the WCCO-TV studios during his Minnesota visit. The phone-in will be the first such event he has used in his campaign.
- A recent three-month study showed that 41% of the persons who went to Duluth hospitals for treatment of snowmobiling injuries had been drinking.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A national observance of Grandmother’s Day is the goal of the National Grandmothers Club. The group suggests the second Sunday in October be set aside to honor grandmothers.
- Speakers at the meeting of the southwest division of the Minnesota Education Association at the Mankato State Teachers College include Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey of Minneapolis and George Grim, Minneapolis Tribune columnist.
- Coach Bernie Bierman’s Golden Gophers scored a 37-21 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A 1923 tax cut will return $1.00 to every man, woman, and child in Minnesota. This illustrates the fact that state expenditures are being held down.
- Stop in at O.R. Blackburn’s Barber Shop in Eyota. He uses Madeen’s Hair Tonic, which is guaranteed to cure dandruff.
- A banquet of the Rochester division of the University of Minnesota Alumni Association was held at the Zumbro Hotel.
Bill Morice works as Mayo Clinic's president and CEO of Mayo Collaborative Services. He also launched a side job as a guest on sports radio shows across the country.
The store moved from downtown to the Crossroads Shopping Center, but filed for bankruptcy a decade after the opening of Apache Mall.
Lunasin started mentoring children as an 8-year-old child, now she is a founder of a Rochester-based nonprofit that seeks to build networks of support among families.