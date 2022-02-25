1922: The buffalo for Mayo Park Zoo has arrived
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Mayo Clinic announced a series of building projects, including an 11-story building in downtown Rochester, north of the Mayo Building.
- Jamie Richards, daughter of Jim and Pam Richards, has been named the Rotary II Student of the Month. The Rochester John Marshall student participates in SADD, World Language Club, and church activities.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College president’s salary will increase to $26,620 for 1972-73.
- At the Lake City ice fishing contest, Frits Dessner, of Elgin, caught the winning fish, a 3 ½ pound sand pike, which won him a canoe. Howard Risk of Rochester had a 3-pounder for second place, winning a shotgun.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Yellowstone National Park, the first national parks, will observe its 75th anniversary on March 1. On March 1, 1872, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act of Congress setting aside wonders of the west, dedicating the land forever to the use by the American people.
- A bound volume of “Olmsted County Teachers” from 1903 through 1938 has been donated to the Olmsted County Historical Society by Forrest Bandel, the county’s ninth superintendent.
1922 — 100 years ago
- The buffalo for the Mayo Park Zoo arrived this morning by train. The crate and the animal together weigh more than 1,000 pounds. The animal is young and wild. He will be kept in a stall in the Mayo Park ball field barn.
- The Byron school building lost power and heat, so all students were dismissed for the day.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
“My name is Lydie Lake and I will be continuing my education at _______.”
Bilingual individuals and polyglots have specific skills, talents, and bragging rights that not all monolinguists can claim.