1922: The city health department offers free smallpox vaccinations to all students
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Plans to cut $4.1 million from the Rochester School District’s 1997-98 proposed spending were approved by the school board, including layoff notices for 34 teachers.
- Clem Haskins, who led Minnesota to its first Final Four berth ever, was named basketball coach of the year by The Associated Press.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Laurie Branes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Branes, has won a trip to the United Nations in New York City this summer under sponsorship of Rochester Old Fellows Lodge.
- Mayo High School students won three first places and the District Three declamation contest. They were Dan Blakley, Chris Bowie, and Lori Armbrust.
- Rochester State Hospital will hire five additional staff to assist with its expanded surgical program.
1947 – 75 years ago
- A two-day “Winter Parade of Music” was presented by the Lewiston High School before large crowds. All proceeds of the two concerts will purchase uniforms for the Lewiston High School senior band.
- A record crowd of 15,925 attended the semi-final games of the 35th annual Minnesota State High School basketball tournament at the University of Minnesota Field House. Duluth Denfeld and Crosby-Ironton will meet in the finals. (Duluth Denfeld would win the championship 46-44).
1922 – 100 years ago
- The William T. McCoy American Legion post will host the Grand Army of the Republic members and the Spanish-American war veterans at an upcoming banquet.
- At a special meeting of the Rochester board of education, Mrs. H. H. Witherstine was elected president. The board set a dedication date of the Holmes school for April 7.
- The city health department will offer free smallpox vaccinations for all pupils at the public schools.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Rochester Local 6 Plumbers and Pipefitters union and Three Rivers Community Action teamed up for the 26th edition of Water's Off.