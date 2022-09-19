We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
1922: The key to long life is to drink plenty of good corn whisky

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
September 19, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • The downtown Farmer’s Market will be in a new location in the old public library parking lot at 11 First Street SE across from the Post-Bulletin.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester Youth Center was officially closed. The two-year-old center has recently been plagued by a lack of attendance.
  • One of Rochester’s architectural landmarks vanished when a demolition crew tore down a 112-year-old classic Elizabethan house at 312 6th St. SW to make way for a condominium. The home was built in 1860 by John Cook, an early builder, banker, and civic leader of Rochester.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Burglars broke into the safe at the Austin Coca-Cola Bottling Company plant and got away with $47.
  • Ceremonies marking the dedication of the new lighted Memorial Park Athletic Field in St. Charles will be held tonight before a high school football game with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Six Black musicians started playing slam-bang jazz music on First Street in Rochester, resulting in a huge gathering of people to hear the music. Traffic became blocked and authorities moved the musicians to the Amory. The music was so good that an effort will be made to bring them back to the city.
  • A 101-year-old Civil War veteran said the key to a long life is never marrying, using tobacco, and drinking plenty of good corn whisky.
