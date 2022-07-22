SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will be in Rochester

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 22, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., recently honored two alumni with ties to Rochester. Pauline Utzinger, a 1947 graduate, received an Exceptional Service Award, and James Cheseboro, a 1962 graduate, received the Distinguished Service Award.
1972 — 50 years ago

  • Three Southeastern Minnesota golfers — Tom Burton, Bill Rislove, and Bill Reichart — qualified for the final 18 holes in the Minnesota Amateur Golf tournament at the Golden Valley Country Club.
  • The Senate has voted to boost the minimum hourly wage to $2.20. It will now move to House-Senate conferees to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • Gov. Luther Youngdahl proclaimed Aug. 1 as Purple Heart Day. The governor called upon the people of Minnesota to support the sale of Purple Heart violets to aid needy and deserving votes.
  • Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees is currently leading the American League in hitting with a .340 average. (Ted Williams would win the American’s League triple crown in the 1947 season leading the league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in.)

1922 — 100 years ago

  • Under a circle of colored lights and bright lanterns, high above the city on the balcony of The Kahler roof, guests of Mary Kahler enjoyed a dancing party. Dancing was enjoyed until midnight.
  • Dr. and Mrs. R. D. Mussey are the parents of a baby boy. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
  • The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey combined circus will be in Rochester for one day. The circus includes 1,000 rare animals, three arenas, 100 clowns, and newly added horse shows.
