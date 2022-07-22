1922: The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus will be in Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., recently honored two alumni with ties to Rochester. Pauline Utzinger, a 1947 graduate, received an Exceptional Service Award, and James Cheseboro, a 1962 graduate, received the Distinguished Service Award.
Rochester overcame an early four-run deficit, before Gomez delivered the game-winning single and snap the Stingers eight-game win streak. The Honkers have now won four of their past five games.
Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.
1972 — 50 years ago
- Three Southeastern Minnesota golfers — Tom Burton, Bill Rislove, and Bill Reichart — qualified for the final 18 holes in the Minnesota Amateur Golf tournament at the Golden Valley Country Club.
- The Senate has voted to boost the minimum hourly wage to $2.20. It will now move to House-Senate conferees to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions.
1947 — 75 years ago
- Gov. Luther Youngdahl proclaimed Aug. 1 as Purple Heart Day. The governor called upon the people of Minnesota to support the sale of Purple Heart violets to aid needy and deserving votes.
- Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees is currently leading the American League in hitting with a .340 average. (Ted Williams would win the American’s League triple crown in the 1947 season leading the league in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in.)
1922 — 100 years ago
- Under a circle of colored lights and bright lanterns, high above the city on the balcony of The Kahler roof, guests of Mary Kahler enjoyed a dancing party. Dancing was enjoyed until midnight.
- Dr. and Mrs. R. D. Mussey are the parents of a baby boy. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
- The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey combined circus will be in Rochester for one day. The circus includes 1,000 rare animals, three arenas, 100 clowns, and newly added horse shows.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Moorhead's most famous Viking ship could have been destined for failure, but instead it became an icon
40 years ago this summer, Robert Asp's Hjemkomst ship journeyed to Norway and into the history books.