Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Thousands pay respect to Grand Meadow Senator

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
July 02, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Teal-colored ribbons are tied to speed limit signs to remind motorists to drive safely and be sober during the Fourth of July holiday.
  • The Southern Minny Stars baseball team is rolling back prices in honor of the 50th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier in major league baseball. Ticket prices are only $1.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • This week in Iowa, the legal drinking age was dropped from 21 to 19.
  • Leo Bond of Faribault, Minn., has qualified for several events in the 1973 Deaflympics in Sweden. (Bond won gold in the 400m, 800m, 4X400m, and 4X100 relay).
  • Four Rochester riding team members won 12 awards at the Fortuna Farm Competition at Long Lake. The winners were Carol Jursik, Susan Blinks, and Terry and Carol Glueck.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Cited for contributions to scientific medicine, Dr. Alfred Adson of the neurosurgery section of the Mayo Clinic received the Minnesota State Medical Association's distinguished service award.
  • A new Douglas VC-188 – The Independence" has been built and delivered as President Truman's sleek new personal plane. (The aircraft is now on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio).

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Between 7,000 and 8,000 persons, from towns and cities all over Minnesota, paid tribute at the funeral of Senator W. A. Nolan from Grand Meadow. Senator Nolan was killed when his automobile overturned.
  • It is anticipated that thousands will be pouring into the Queen City for one of the biggest Fourth of July events ever held in Olmsted County.
  • A Fourth of July baseball game will be played between Rochester and Owatonna at Mayo Field at 3:00 p.m.
