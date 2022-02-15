SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1922: Thurston test given to first-year students at Rochester State Junior College

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 15, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Spring Grove senior Cassie Glasrud recorded a rare “quadruple double” in girls high school basketball. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and 10 steals in a 86-33 victory over Lyle.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced an “affirmative action” program designed to increase employment opportunities in state government for minorities, women and the disabled.
  • Stewartville won its first outright District 3 wrestling title since 1964 before a crowd of 2,400 at Rochester State Junior College’s Rockenbach Hall.
  • Eugene McCarthy, former Minnesota senator and a candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, addressed several hundred students and faculty at Rochester State Junior College.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • The all-new performances of the Ice Cycles of 1947 will be appearing at the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena in April. Tickets for the ice revue are $1.50, $2.10 and $2.70.
  • With four seconds remaining, Everett Neitzke’s basket gave Lewiston a thrilling 42-40 victory over Wabasha in Whitewater Conference high school basketball play.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Psychological examinations to evaluate the ability of students to think quickly and accurately were given to the first-year students at Rochester State Junior College. The examination is known as the Thurston test.
  • Ana Dickie Oleson will deliver a lecture at the Rochester High School. She is touted as one of the most eloquent speakers in the Democratic Party.
