1922: Thurston test given to first-year students at Rochester State Junior College

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Spring Grove senior Cassie Glasrud recorded a rare “quadruple double” in girls high school basketball. She had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists and 10 steals in a 86-33 victory over Lyle.
1972 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has announced an “affirmative action” program designed to increase employment opportunities in state government for minorities, women and the disabled.
- Stewartville won its first outright District 3 wrestling title since 1964 before a crowd of 2,400 at Rochester State Junior College’s Rockenbach Hall.
- Eugene McCarthy, former Minnesota senator and a candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, addressed several hundred students and faculty at Rochester State Junior College.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The all-new performances of the Ice Cycles of 1947 will be appearing at the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena in April. Tickets for the ice revue are $1.50, $2.10 and $2.70.
- With four seconds remaining, Everett Neitzke’s basket gave Lewiston a thrilling 42-40 victory over Wabasha in Whitewater Conference high school basketball play.
1922 – 100 years ago
- Psychological examinations to evaluate the ability of students to think quickly and accurately were given to the first-year students at Rochester State Junior College. The examination is known as the Thurston test.
- Ana Dickie Oleson will deliver a lecture at the Rochester High School. She is touted as one of the most eloquent speakers in the Democratic Party.
