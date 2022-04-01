1922: Trains full of physicians and surgeons headed to Rochester
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Christopher Parks of Cub Scout Pack 186, sponsored by the St. Francis Catholic Church of Rochester, won the Hiawatha District Pinewood Derby. Second place went to Nathan Brown of Pack 121.
1972 — 50 years ago
- The Minneapolis City Council has passed a resolution giving the television series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, “warm regards, deep appreciation and sincere thanks.” The show has given the city hundreds of thousands worth of free publicity. The show is about a single girl working in Minneapolis. (The popular series ran from 1970-1977 with 168 episodes).
- Target Stores, Inc., headquartered in Minnesota, will open four new stories in Oklahoma this year.
1947 — 75 years ago
- The Ice Cycles of 1947 show will be coming to the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena. Tickets are $1.50 - $2.70. Ice Cycles is sponsored by the Queen City American Legion Post.
- Many stores will close from noon to 3:00 p.m. for Good Friday services. All county and city offices will close Good Friday, but federal offices will remain open.
- Six members of Rochester High School’s basketball team this year will return for next season. Dave Vine, a junior guard, was elected captain for the 1947-48 season.
1922 — 100 years ago
- Two trains full of physicians and surgeons will leave Chicago for Rochester, Minnesota, the home of the famous Mayo brothers, to attend the American Congress of Internal Medicine.
- The Rochester police department made 392 arrests for nearly forty different kinds of offenses during the fiscal year April 1, 1921, to April 1, 1922, according to Chief of Police George McDermott.
