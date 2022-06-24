1922: Wabasha posse captures two desperados
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 — 25 years ago
- Local government and school officials will meet and discuss design proposals for a new pedestrian bridge that will span East Center Drive near Century High School.
- University of Minnesota coaches Doug Woog and Glen Mason and athletic director Mark Dienhart were in Rochester for the annual Williams Fund Golf Tournament and dinner at Willow Creek Golf Course.
1972 – 50 years ago
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The 33-minute film “Ralph Samuelson: The Father of Waterskiing” premiered Tuesday in the Lincoln High School Auditorium.
- This season, top Minnesota Vikings rookies include linebacker Jeff Siemon from Sanford and running back Ed Marinaro from Cornell.
- With Rick Sviggum and Brad Spitzack combining forces to pitch a no-hitter, Kenyon remained undefeated, beating Byron 3-1 in an American Legion baseball game.
1947 — 75 years ago
- General Dwight D. Eisenhower, army chief of staff, accepted the presidency of Columbia University in New York. (Eisenhower would serve as the university president from May 1948 until January 1953.)
- KWNO Radio will broadcast the world welterweight crown boxing match between champion “Sugar” Ray Robinson and challenger Jimmy Doyle. (Robinson would win via TKO).
- The Havana La Palomas, a baseball team of Latin-American stars, will be in Winona to take on the local baseball team. (Around 1,000 fans saw the visitors defeat the home team 9-6.)
1922 — 100 years ago
ADVERTISEMENT
- An all-night hunt by a posse of about 50 Wabasha citizens, headed by the Sheriff, landed two desperados. Shots were fired by posse members during the apprehension effort.
- The American Legion in Rochester, boosting for big July 4 and 5 celebrations, is looking for automobiles and drivers to distribute advertising material to surrounding towns.
One of the main reasons I pursued a project on the 50th anniversary of Title IX was my understanding of the significance of women who paved the way for athletics today.
Exclusive
A sailor heads to sea during WW II and a Rochester café gets taken over by the women on the home front.
I’ll stick with real life, even with all its imperfections. Experimenting and failing, practicing and growing, I think that’s the way to live, even if it seem out of step these days.
Their life cycle is fascinating, and as a young girl and even today, I love to see them transform from minute caterpillars into beautiful butterflies.