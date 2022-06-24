SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: Wabasha posse captures two desperados

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
June 24, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 — 25 years ago

  • Local government and school officials will meet and discuss design proposals for a new pedestrian bridge that will span East Center Drive near Century High School.
  • University of Minnesota coaches Doug Woog and Glen Mason and athletic director Mark Dienhart were in Rochester for the annual Williams Fund Golf Tournament and dinner at Willow Creek Golf Course.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • This season, top Minnesota Vikings rookies include linebacker Jeff Siemon from Sanford and running back Ed Marinaro from Cornell.
  • With Rick Sviggum and Brad Spitzack combining forces to pitch a no-hitter, Kenyon remained undefeated, beating Byron 3-1 in an American Legion baseball game.

1947 — 75 years ago

  • General Dwight D. Eisenhower, army chief of staff, accepted the presidency of Columbia University in New York. (Eisenhower would serve as the university president from May 1948 until January 1953.)
  • KWNO Radio will broadcast the world welterweight crown boxing match between champion “Sugar” Ray Robinson and challenger Jimmy Doyle. (Robinson would win via TKO).
  • The Havana La Palomas, a baseball team of Latin-American stars, will be in Winona to take on the local baseball team. (Around 1,000 fans saw the visitors defeat the home team 9-6.)

1922 — 100 years ago

  • An all-night hunt by a posse of about 50 Wabasha citizens, headed by the Sheriff, landed two desperados. Shots were fired by posse members during the apprehension effort.
  • The American Legion in Rochester, boosting for big July 4 and 5 celebrations, is looking for automobiles and drivers to distribute advertising material to surrounding towns.
Related Topics: DAY IN HISTORYHISTORY
