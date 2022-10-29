1922: With Halloween coming, make sure to nail things down
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1997 – 25 years ago
- Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the Rochester Olmsted Recreation Center pool expansion. The $1.2 million project will increase bleacher capacity from 300 seats to 1,040, add pool deck space, restrooms, and an outdoor entrance.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The Boyer family started with two inflatables and a small set of ghosts over 10 years ago. They also focus on giving back to the community with a Channel One Regional Food Bank donation box.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
1972 – 50 years ago
- Edwin Briese has been elected president of the Last Man’s Club of the American Legion. The Last Man’s Club is composed of World War I veterans, whose average age is 76.
- julie Nixon Eisenhower spent about three hours in Minnesota as part of a Republican nationwide telephone drive to get the vote out on Nov. 7.
1947 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota counties are working to meet a 4-H enrollment goal. Early reports are this year’s drive will be successful. The 1948 goal is 53,000. (The 4-H enrollment numbers for 2020-21 were 21,187).
- In the main event on a boxing card in Rochester, Vince Donnelly, Upper Midwest Gloves champion, will meet Paul Thomas, Wisconsin titlist.
- The Minnesota National Guard, with 1,812 recruits signed, is the first state in the nation to complete its quota in the national enrollment drive.
1922 – 100 years ago
- A salute from a cannon marked the opening of the drive of the state university for two million to build an athletic stadium. Classes were dismissed, and students attended the kickoff rally and program.
- A shortage of farm labor is a severe hindrance to many farms in Southeast Minnesota.
- With Halloween in two days, everyone is reminded to ‘nail things down’ and make the best of it while young boys roam around, causing mischief.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The club, which was open to men only, started in 1922 as a gathering space for university graduates.
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at a trip to Raven's Grin Inn.
Columnist Loren Else says beautiful tributes remind us to honor those who go before us.