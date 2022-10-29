SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Community
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1922: With Halloween coming, make sure to nail things down

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
October 29, 2022 12:00 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Construction crews are putting the finishing touches on the Rochester Olmsted Recreation Center pool expansion. The $1.2 million project will increase bleacher capacity from 300 seats to 1,040, add pool deck space, restrooms, and an outdoor entrance.
1972 – 50 years ago

  • Edwin Briese has been elected president of the Last Man’s Club of the American Legion. The Last Man’s Club is composed of World War I veterans, whose average age is 76.
  • julie Nixon Eisenhower spent about three hours in Minnesota as part of a Republican nationwide telephone drive to get the vote out on Nov. 7.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Minnesota counties are working to meet a 4-H enrollment goal. Early reports are this year’s drive will be successful. The 1948 goal is 53,000. (The 4-H enrollment numbers for 2020-21 were 21,187).
  • In the main event on a boxing card in Rochester, Vince Donnelly, Upper Midwest Gloves champion, will meet Paul Thomas, Wisconsin titlist.
  • The Minnesota National Guard, with 1,812 recruits signed, is the first state in the nation to complete its quota in the national enrollment drive.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • A salute from a cannon marked the opening of the drive of the state university for two million to build an athletic stadium. Classes were dismissed, and students attended the kickoff rally and program.
  • A shortage of farm labor is a severe hindrance to many farms in Southeast Minnesota.
  • With Halloween in two days, everyone is reminded to ‘nail things down’ and make the best of it while young boys roam around, causing mischief.
