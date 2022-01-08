SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Community

1922: Women on jury lists for the first time in the county’s history

Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 08, 2022 12:04 AM
1997 – 25 years ago

  • Land O’ Lakes will add a $9.3 million expansion to its plant in Pine Island. The 13,000-square-foot expansion will include a second cheese dryer and a new dry-blender facility. The expansion may add up to 40 jobs.
  • Jessie White, the character actor best known as television’s lonely Maytag repairman, has died of a heart attack. White appeared in 68 Maytag commercials that proved highly successful between 1967 and 1989.

1972 – 50 years ago

  • A series of weekly television programs entitled “To Protect and To Serve,” developed by the Rochester Police Department, will be shown on American Cablevision, Channel 7.
  • A Big Nine Conference basketball game between Rochester John Marshall and Albert Lea at the JM gym will be the first public high school athletic event where “golden agers” (65 and older) will be admitted without charge.

1947 – 75 years ago

  • Demonstration of the operation of and a film illustrating the work of the electric typewriter will be shown in the Winona Senior High School. The name of the film is “Nine to Five Without Fatigue.”
  • Commander Paul Horby, naval reserve, of Mabel, has received citations for the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Commander Horby earned the awards as a dive bomber pilot against Japanese forces.

1922 – 100 years ago

  • Babe Ruth will be playing first base next season for the New York Yankees. Manager Miller Huggins said he has been considering this switch for some time.
  • For the first time in the county's history, women's names were placed on the grand and petit jury list, which is made up by the county commissioners. Of the list of 144 names, about 20 are names of women.
