1922: Women's suffrage amendment is legal

1997 – 25 years ago
- A $25,000 grant from U.S. West is expected to pave the way for most students to find their way online in the classrooms of the Rochester Catholic school system. The money will be used to wire Lourdes High School and St. John’s school so every classroom can connect to the internet.
1972 – 50 years ago
- A St. Charles farmer, Steve Gathje, was recognized as Olmsted County’s “Premier Dairyman.” Gathje farms 310 acres in Dover Township and was presented the award at the Olmsted County Dairy Herd Improvement Association meeting.
- The Rev. John Dee Cazplewski, the Winona priest, known as the “singing priest,” who chained himself to the U.S. Embassy gate in Saigon in October 1971, will speak to Rochester John Marshall senior English students.
1947 – 75 years ago
- The Dale Lutheran Church near Wanimingo was lost in a fire. The fire broke out while the ladies' aid group was preparing for a meeting. An organ was removed, but otherwise, it was a complete loss.
- The Rochester Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has initiated a fund for microfilming the 1859 to 1921 newspaper files of the Olmsted County Historical Society.
1922 – 100 years ago
- The woman’s suffrage amendment to the Constitution was declared legal by the U.S? Supreme Court. The test suit was filed by Maryland, where the state legislature refused to ratify the suffrage amendment.
- Taxpayers have 15 days, not including Sundays, to file their income tax returns for the 1921 calendar year . Payments may be made by check, money order, or cash.
- A class in radio broadcasting was formed in Rochester High School.
