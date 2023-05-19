99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Average rural schoolteacher salary is $100 a month

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Angie Swenson, formerly of Rochester John Marshall and South Dakota State University, will join the women’s basketball coaching staff at the University of Evansville in Evansville, Ind.
  • Rochester public school lunch fees for the high school will increase to $1.40 next school year and $1.55 the year after (1999-2000).
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Elgin’s girls track team won the Centennial Conference championship. Julie Albertson won three events, and Renee Becker and Patti Moore each won two events.
  • A bronze fountain by the late Carl Milles, a Swedish-American sculptor, was unveiled at the northwest corner of the Mayo Building. Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Gainey of Owatonna gifted the fountain to Mayo.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Plainview High School won the Whitewater league baseball title by beating Kellogg 15-4 behind the two-hit pitching of Dale Timm.
  • The nation breathed a sigh of relief hearing that the three-week strike at Milwaukee’s six breweries has ended. The six Milwaukee plants produce 12 percent of the nation’s beer supply.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The annual county spelling bee will be held at Rochester High School. Each area school may send one representative from the eighth or lower grade. Winning contestants will advance to the state fair spelling bee.
  • Glenn Cooke, the popular Rochester musician, composed the musical score for ‘The Headless Horseman,” which plays today at the Empress Theatre.
  • Olmsted County rural teachers are inquiring about what salaries will be offered next school year. The county school superintendent states the average salary is $100 per month. The county usually hires fifty new rural teachers per year.
