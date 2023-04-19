1923: Babe Ruth hits first homer in new Yankee Stadium
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Linda McCartney, an award-winning photographer, who married Paul McCartney of The Beatles in 1969, died of cancer at 56.
- Former Los Angeles Dodger manager Tommy Lasorda stopped by for a visit at Lourdes High School. (Lasorda had previously spoken at a Lourdes fundraiser in 1987.)
1973 – 50 years ago
- Stewartville’s Al Hahn, a senior right-hander, pitched a no-hitter as the Stewartville Tigers defeated Grand Meadow 5-0 in high school baseball play.
- A ten-year-old bank robber briefly got away with $100. The robber, not considered armed and dangerous, was located in a movie theater. $92.95 was returned to the bank. The remainder was spent on candy, pop, and movie admission.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The Atomic Energy Commission announced that “an atomic weapon” will be tested on Eniwetok Atoll in the Marshall Islands. (67 nuclear tests were held in the Marshall Islands from 1946-1958.)
- Gov. Youngdahl appointed a fact-finding commission in a labor dispute between the General Driver’s Union 874 and the Rochester Dairy Cooperative.
- Winona reported 85 degrees yesterday, the hottest April day since 1915.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A program on health will be presented at a noon joint meeting of the Civic and Commerce and Rochester Kiwanis club in the Zumbro Hotel. Dr. Russell Wilder will speak on “Common Sense in Eating.”
- The subject, “That girls keep their eyes closed when kissed,” was debated at the high school. The opposing debater was the winner, indicating that girls keep their eyes open when kissing.
- Before a record crowd of 74,200, the New York Yankees opened their new stadium and the 1923 season with a 4-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Babe Ruth hit the first home run in the new stadium with a three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning.
