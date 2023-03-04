99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Before long, we may be paying one dollar for a gallon of gas

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 04, 2023 12:00 AM
Also Read
Ice Fishing
Community
Photos: Slice of Life March 2023
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
March 03, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
0-3 (7).jpg
Community
The Hitchhiker and the Twist bring a change to the dance floor
The 1960s saw a change in how teens danced. Out were the waltz, and in were the latest fad dances.
March 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Kathleen Krull
Community
It's difficult to navigate the Rochester housing market. It's even harder if you're a felon
Kathleen Krull estimates she's called around 100 property managers, landlords and other resources trying to get help. She was able to secure housing through her own grit, but barriers remain high.
February 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The city will soon finalize the sale of the former Woolworth building in downtown Rochester to developer Gus Chafoulias for $405,000.
  • Kathy McKeon, a special education teacher at Rochester John Marshall, was named the Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month. She has taught in the Rochester School District for 25 years.

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Currently, the top three selling records are “Dueling Banjos,” from the Deliverance” soundtrack, “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Roberta Flack, and “Could It Be That I’m Falling in Love,” Spinners.
  • Rod Carew, star second baseman for the Minnesota Twins, is still unsigned. Carew won the American League batting title last season and is asking for $65,000. Calvin Griffith, the Twins owner, has offered $61,000.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A bill to permit the federal government to spend $500,000 buying private lands for the Superior National Forest wilderness area has been approved. (The Superior National Forest contains 2.5 million acres and 200 lakes.)
  • Camping facilities in Itasca State Park have been turned over to the Army Second Air Force for use as a rest camp for its officers, enlisted personnel, their families, and the Women’s Army Corps.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A warning was issued by the federal government that before long, we will be paying a dollar for a gallon of gasoline. The price is not improbable if Big Oil continues to manipulate production.
  • “Fifty percent of the college graduates turned out today, religiously speaking, are either pagans or radicals, according to Rev. Dr. Albert Parker Fitch, professor at Amherst College.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1973: IBM introduces the “Corrective Selectric II” typewriter
March 03, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: The charge of the Lewiston snow shovel brigade
March 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New drug insulin being used with success
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
State wrestling
Prep
Mayo's Sheehan advances to semifinals; K-M sends three as part of solid day for area in Class AA
March 03, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State wrestling
Prep
Section One to be well-represented in Class A wrestling semifinals
March 03, 2023 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Untitled design.png
Business
Local construction experts join forces to form new commercial design-build firm
March 03, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
state wrestling
Prep
A pack of southeastern Minnesota wrestlers reach state quarterfinals
March 03, 2023 02:42 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten