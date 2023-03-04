1923: Before long, we may be paying one dollar for a gallon of gas
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
The 1960s saw a change in how teens danced. Out were the waltz, and in were the latest fad dances.
Kathleen Krull estimates she's called around 100 property managers, landlords and other resources trying to get help. She was able to secure housing through her own grit, but barriers remain high.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The city will soon finalize the sale of the former Woolworth building in downtown Rochester to developer Gus Chafoulias for $405,000.
- Kathy McKeon, a special education teacher at Rochester John Marshall, was named the Post-Bulletin Teacher of the Month. She has taught in the Rochester School District for 25 years.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Currently, the top three selling records are “Dueling Banjos,” from the Deliverance” soundtrack, “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” Roberta Flack, and “Could It Be That I’m Falling in Love,” Spinners.
- Rod Carew, star second baseman for the Minnesota Twins, is still unsigned. Carew won the American League batting title last season and is asking for $65,000. Calvin Griffith, the Twins owner, has offered $61,000.
1948 – 75 years ago
- A bill to permit the federal government to spend $500,000 buying private lands for the Superior National Forest wilderness area has been approved. (The Superior National Forest contains 2.5 million acres and 200 lakes.)
- Camping facilities in Itasca State Park have been turned over to the Army Second Air Force for use as a rest camp for its officers, enlisted personnel, their families, and the Women’s Army Corps.
1923 – 100 years ago
- A warning was issued by the federal government that before long, we will be paying a dollar for a gallon of gasoline. The price is not improbable if Big Oil continues to manipulate production.
- “Fifty percent of the college graduates turned out today, religiously speaking, are either pagans or radicals, according to Rev. Dr. Albert Parker Fitch, professor at Amherst College.
ADVERTISEMENT