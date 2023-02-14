1923: Blizzard causes havoc
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Triton High School will have an open house to show visitors what the $10 million bond issue made possible. About 90,000 square feet were added to the school, and another 50,000 square feet were renovated. National Honor Society students will give tours, and members of the student council will be on hand in various rooms to answer questions.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Earl McGee is the new president of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). McGee, an equal opportunities program administrator at IBM-Rochester, plans to make the chapter more active and grow its membership.
- A local historical society has been formed in Wanamingo. Evelyn Johnson, a retired teacher, was named the club's first president.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Red Star, a Soviet newspaper, warned Russian soldiers to be on the lookout for American spies. The Bolshevik party warned the Soviet people it has enemies striving to deprive it of freedom and independence.
- "Down Rochester Dairy Lane" is the title of a new program on KWNO radio. The broadcast will feature information for homemakers and farmers.
- A 12' handmade grandfather clock, built-in 1776 in Philadelphia, is on display at the "Trading Post" in Winona.
1923 – 100 years ago
- During yesterday's snowstorm that hit the area, Dr. Granger could not get to the Hans Olson farm west of Five Corners with his automobile. Snow was over six feet deep in many areas. After turning back, the doctor got a team and attempted again, only to have the horses quit and lay down in the snow. Eventually, Mr. Olson hitched up a team of work horses, went to town, got a doctor, and took him to his residence. In the meantime, twins were born to Mrs. Olson.
- Railroad traffic in and out of Rochester and as far west as South Dakota has been paralyzed by the gale-force winds and blizzards. All trains are running a minimum of three hours late. According to old-timers, this appears to be the worst blizzard in years.
