1923: Bowery Street dance approved by the city council
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- St. Paul’s new Wabasha Street Bridge has opened. The ceremonies included a Dakota-language prayer by Ernest Wabasha, the great-great-grandson of Chief Wabasha III, a Dakota Sioux Chief.
- The new Steven Spielberg film, “Saving Private Ryan,” starring Tom Hanks, is opening in theaters.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The third major fire in less than 40 hours caused an estimated $200,000 loss in downtown Austin. Two businesses were destroyed, and five suffered smoke damage. The total damage estimate for the three fires is $550,000.
- Women’s sex discrimination complaints accounted for more than half the charges the Minnesota Human Rights Commission investigated in 1972.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Professional football will be on display in Minnesota when the New York Giants play the Green Bay Packers at Nicollet Park in Minneapolis. The Packers are coached by Curly Lambeau, and the Giants by Steve Owens.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Permission for a large Bowery Street dance for fundraising was given to the Rochester Civic Association by the city council. (At a Bowery dance, if you give a nickel, you can choose your partner for a dance.)
- Dr. W. D. Shelton returned from California with a beautiful loving cup he won in San Francisco when he shot the lowest 18-hole score at the American Medical Association golf tournament.
- Between 400 and 600 southern Minnesota world war veterans are expected to attend the annual reunion of the 136th Infantry in Owatonna.
ADVERTISEMENT