Community

1923: Caledonia man fined for dynamiting fish

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Sandra Hanson, a first-grade teacher at Schaeffer Academy school, has been selected as the Post Bulletin’s Teacher of the Month for April.
  • Disney World has opened Animal Kingdom, a new theme park. It took 10 years of planning and $800 million to transform 500 acres into a rolling African savanna. Animal Kingdom has drawn rave reviews during its opening week.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The second annual concert of Circus music by the Chatfield Brass Band will be held at the Chosen Valley High School.
  • Charley Pride, a country music superstar, will perform two shows at the Mayo Civic Auditorium Arena.
  • Two Rochester high school seniors have been selected as four-year scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are Jerilyn Aune of Mayo High School and Timothy Gove of John Marshall.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The Freedom Train has arrived for a four-day stay at the Minnesota Fairgrounds. An estimated 40,000 persons will visit the traveling shrine, which displays historical documents upon which the structure of American democracy is built.
  • Gov. Youngdahl proclaimed 1949 as the time to observe the “Centennial Anniversary of Minnesota.”
  • A talent show will be held in St. Charles to benefit the American Legion Heart Fund.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A Caledonia man was fined $50 when he pleaded guilty to dynamiting fish in the South Fork Creek. Suspicion was raised after the individual purchased dynamite at the Caledonia hardware store.
  • City horseshoe pitchers will meet and organize for the upcoming season. Competition will be arranged with Winona, Austin, and other nearby towns.
  • Arbor Day was observed in the Eyota school. One hour was spent by the student body cleaning up the schoolyard.
