1923: Camping turns into a brawl

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- More than a half million tourists and residents were ordered to evacuate the Carolina coast as Hurricane Bonnie closed in. (Bonne was the third hurricane to directly hit North Carolina in three years.
- Actor E. G. Marshall died at the age of 84. Marshall was born on a farm in Owatonna to Norwegian parents. His family also lived in Rochester, Mankato, and Northfield before the family moved to Chicago.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The abandoned Milwaukee Railroad Depot, built in 1877 in Peterson, Minn., is being moved to a new location and will be converted into a museum by a group of Peterson citizens.
- Minnesota land prices have climbed 13 percent in the last year. Prices have jumped from $243 to $275 an acre.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Jimmy Lynch and the Death Dodgers, the Dodge car stunt driving team, have been booked for a performance as the grandstand show at the Fillmore County fair.
- The late President Roosevelt’s grandson, Curtiss Boettiger, is hospitalized after being stricken with polio.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Preston brothers currently have one of the finest small melon farms in southeast Minnesota, about 2 ½ miles southeast of Rochester. Many locals drive to the farm and purchase melons right off the vine.
- Rochester Junior College football prospects for the coming season are brighter than ever, along with a large group of experienced players from last season. The first game will be against a strong Shattuck team.
- While camping in the Grand Marais area, Drs. Judd, Hollenbeck, Henderson, and Berkman had to fight a group of intoxicated sailors to prevent the stealing of Dr. Judd’s car. They fought the group off and held two sailors for arrest.
