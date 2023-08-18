Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1923: Chicks one day old may be shipped via Parcel Post

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Gasoline prices have slipped below a dollar a gallon in Rochester. Several stations are selling regular unleaded for 98 cents per gallon.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Twins sold Jim Kaat, the winningest active left-handed pitcher in baseball with a 190-159 record, for the $20,000 waiver price to the Chicago White Sox. The departure of Kaat leaves Harmon Killebrew as the only original member of the Twins team that moved from Washington in 1961. (Kaat would go on to play 25 years, win 283 games, and be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022).
  • Jeanette Trachy captured the Championship Cup in the Rochester Golf & Country Club’s annual women’s club championship.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Attendance at Wisconsin’s 100th birthday party pushed past 900,000 people attending various events at the celebration in Milwaukee.
  • George Halas, owner and coach of the Chicago Bears, said college football should be “honestly subsidized.” “Pay the same scale to every player and police it.”

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Baby alligators, bees, and children may be shipped via parcel post. Chickens may also be sent that way but must be only one day old.
  • Funeral services were held for Z. B. Chatfield, a captain in a Minnesota company in the Civil War. Mr. Chatfield came to Minnesota with his uncle Andrew G. Chatfield and the community of Chatfield bears their name.
