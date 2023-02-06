1923: Choir continues to sing as the congregation evacuates
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A dozen Mayo Medical Center employees will fly to Cali, Colombia, on a mission to help eight young children with heart surgery operations. The Mayo team and a University of Minnesota surgeon are part of Children’s HeartLink, an international charity foundation.
- Sophomore Reggie Ollendieck set an RCTC record for points scored in a single game by scoring 50 of his team’s 76 points. It wasn’t enough, as the Yellowjackets lost 96-76 to Minnesota West.
1973 – 50 years ago
- A totem pole carving demonstration by the Bamber Valley Boy Scout Troop drew a great deal of attention at Apache Mall Shopping Center. Many stopped to watch the members hard at work with wood chisels.
- Nathaniel Calvert is the new president of the Trendsetters Club, a local group that sponsors black cultural activities.
- A carton of cigarettes will go up an average of 9 cents. The cost of a carton will now be around $4.43. (Currently, cigarette cartons run around $50.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- The weekly KWNO F.B.I. broadcast stories of teenage neglect can and does lead to juvenile delinquency. The program tells the story of one young man who is neglected by his parents and the other who is negatively influenced by too much “babying.” Parents must care for, set a positive example, and supervise their children.
- Six Winona area survivors of the sinking of the troop transport ship SS Tuscania gathered to start a survivor’s club. The U.S.S. Tuscania, carrying over 2,000 American Army troops, was sunk by a German U-boat torpedo on February 5, 1918. 210 Americans did not survive.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Any students interested in becoming members of the new poultry club being formed are asked to report to the agriculture room in the high school this evening.
- Dr. William J. Mayo is in Minneapolis today, attending the meeting of the board of regents of the University of Minnesota.
- Fire started in the Methodist church in Winnebago while the services were in progress. The minister announced the church was on fire, and while the choir continued to sing, everyone filed out in an orderly manner. The church was destroyed.
