Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1923: Community leaders planning memorial service for President Harding

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The 12-time Emmy Award winner, Shari Lewis, died at the age of 65. The ventriloquist turned a plain white sock into a spirited, squeaky-voice puppet named Lamb Chop. The puppet charmed children with simple comedy and lessons about life.
  • The Rochester Ski Club performs at 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday at Lake Zumbro at the Fishermen’s Inn restaurant.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Gov. Wendell Anderson appointed Rochester School Board chairperson Karen Ricklefs to serve a two-year term on the newly formed Minnesota Education Council.
  • The top three selling paperback books are: “I’m O.K., You’re O.K.” by Thomas Harris, “The Winds of War” by Herman Wouk, and “Captains and the Kings: The Story of an American Dynasty” by Taylor Caldwell.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • President Truman said he is hopeful for peace and that the atomic weapon will eventually be outlawed.
  • Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey of Minneapolis filed for the U.S. Senate on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket.
  • The Leon J. Wetzel American Legion Post of Winona has organized a drum and bugle corps. It has 32 members.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The General Federation of Women’s Club's president stated at a national guard recruiting campaign, “The lack of patriotism as is evidenced in Rochester toward the flag is a disgrace to the city.”
  • Local church leaders and the William T. McCoy American Legion post are planning a memorial service for the late President Harding.
  • The final changes to an office for the new librarian of the Rochester public library are being completed. A new typewriter will be placed in her workplace.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Millions paying respect to train carrying President Harding’s body
1d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: President Warren Harding dies
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
2137230+bees.jpg
Minnesota
Applications open for Minnesota pollinator garden reimbursement
2d ago
 · 
By  Forum staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080123-Flags Half-Staff
Members Only
Local
Were Mayo Clinic's half-staff flags a problem?
9h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Elizabeth Elisa Montantes
Local
Red Wing woman accused of slashing teen grandson with knife over talk with girlfriend
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
081420.N.RPB.SWEETHOUSEBAKERY.169.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester baker is returning to her family's roots to open a second location in Stewartville
17h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
EMT Class for Registered Nurses
Members Only
Health
Rochester 'RN to EMT' class helps health care workers address community need
17h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden