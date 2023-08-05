1923: Community leaders planning memorial service for President Harding
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The 12-time Emmy Award winner, Shari Lewis, died at the age of 65. The ventriloquist turned a plain white sock into a spirited, squeaky-voice puppet named Lamb Chop. The puppet charmed children with simple comedy and lessons about life.
- The Rochester Ski Club performs at 7:00 p.m. every Wednesday at Lake Zumbro at the Fishermen’s Inn restaurant.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Gov. Wendell Anderson appointed Rochester School Board chairperson Karen Ricklefs to serve a two-year term on the newly formed Minnesota Education Council.
- The top three selling paperback books are: “I’m O.K., You’re O.K.” by Thomas Harris, “The Winds of War” by Herman Wouk, and “Captains and the Kings: The Story of an American Dynasty” by Taylor Caldwell.
1948 – 75 years ago
- President Truman said he is hopeful for peace and that the atomic weapon will eventually be outlawed.
- Mayor Hubert H. Humphrey of Minneapolis filed for the U.S. Senate on the Democratic-Farmer-Labor ticket.
- The Leon J. Wetzel American Legion Post of Winona has organized a drum and bugle corps. It has 32 members.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The General Federation of Women’s Club's president stated at a national guard recruiting campaign, “The lack of patriotism as is evidenced in Rochester toward the flag is a disgrace to the city.”
- Local church leaders and the William T. McCoy American Legion post are planning a memorial service for the late President Harding.
- The final changes to an office for the new librarian of the Rochester public library are being completed. A new typewriter will be placed in her workplace.
