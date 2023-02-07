1923: Dr. Banting, Nobel Peace Prize recipient, to visit Mayo Clinic
1998 – 25 years ago
- Minnesota Twins All-Star second baseman Chuck Knoblauch was traded to the New York Yankees for $3 million and four minor league prospects, including pitcher Eric Milton and shortstop Cristian Guzman.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The success achieved in replacing diseased and damaged hips with total artificial hips in recent years is being duplicated in the knee, according to Dr. Mark Coventry, head of the department of orthopedics at Mayo Clinic. (Dr. Coventry designed one of the first prosthetic knee replacement devices.)
- Three divers, Mark Anton, Ron Oman, and Lynn Oman, lead the Rochester Swim Club to a first-place finish in the Badger Invitational Championships at the University of Wisconsin.
- William Just, a meat cutter for 52 years, has retired from the store he founded, Just Rite Supermarket. The store is now owned and operated by his son, Jack.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Seventeen passengers and the train crew escaped unhurt when a Chicago Great Western train derailed near Lyle.
- A recruiting drive entitled ‘Fill the Fleet’ is being conducted nationwide. There is currently an urgent need for young men in the U.S. Navy.
- Dick Button won gold in men’s figure skating, and the American four-man Bobsleigh team won gold in the 1948 St. Moritz, Switzerland Winter Olympics.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester School Board decided that the schools will close on Lincoln’s birthday on February 12 but will remain open during Washington’s birthday on February 22.
- Dr. F. G. Banting and Dr. J. T. MacLeod of the University of Toronto will visit the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Banting will speak to the clinic staff. (Dr. Frederick Banting won The Nobel Prize in 1923 “for the discovery of insulin.”)
