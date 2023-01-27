1923: Dr. C. H. Mayo to step down from school board
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Northwest Airlines has formed an alliance with Continental Airlines. The expansion will be vital to Northwest's future.
- William (B.J.) Greenleaf, a senior at Mayo High School, is a finalist in the Westinghouse Science Talent Search.
Joe Louis faced Iowa-born boxer Orian Ott in a four-round exhibition bout.
Steve Lange's 10 (or so) questions with ... Misha Johnson, managing director at Rochester Civic Theatre (and a 1999 Mayo grad).
"It's really about helping people in the community," said Eyota Mayor Tyrel Clark.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Janet Lynn won the women's U.S. National Figure Skating competition before 9,128 fans at the Metropolitan Sports Center in Bloomington. Dorothy Hamill won the silver medal.
- The Defense Department announced the draft's immediate end rather than waiting for the June 30 cutoff provided in law.
- Edward G. Robinson, one of Hollywood's original tough guys, died of cancer at age 79.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Officials of the Kahler Corporation prepared to evacuate 500 patients from three hospitals in Rochester to meet the threat of a strike of nearly 600 employees. Patients will be moved from the Kahler, Worrall, and Colonial hospitals. St. Marys will be able to take 125.
- A Preston High school senior, Pat Miner, has been chosen as Preston's fire queen. She will attend the St. Paul Winter Carnival representing her community.
- The U.S. Senate passed a bill, introduced by Rep. Harold Knutson, to repeal federal restrictions on the sale of liquor to Native Americans.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Dr. C. H. Mayo announced that he will not seek an additional term on the Rochester school board. Dr. Mayo has been on the board since May 15, 1915. Dr. Mayo said he enjoyed his time on the board and recommended a woman also serve on the board.
- W. A. Bolcom, superintendent of Rochester public schools, suggests that teachers take an interest in the prohibition issue. Bolcom supports rigid prohibition, "It seems imperative that all right-thinking people should acquaint themselves with the facts so that the fruits of such a moral victory not be lost. (Prohibition began in 1920 and would not end until December 1933.)
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
“Guess the check” will forever serve as a lesson-learning baton that I will pass on to show that becoming an adult offers much more than the stress of a nine-to-five job.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.